Lafarge, Holcim shares up on private equity bid report

BRIEF-Lombard Medical CEO Simon Hubbert steps down
* Simon Hubbert has stepped down from his position as CEO on April 18
LONDON, June 4 Shares in construction companies Lafarge and Holcim rose on Wednesday, with traders citing a Bloomberg News report of private equity interest in some of their assets.
The report said CVC and KKR were considering a $6.8 billion bid for some of the assets to be sold by Lafarge and Holcim, as part of a planned merger.
Lafarge was up by 2.4 percent, while Holcim's shares were up by 1.6 percent.
CVC, KKR, Lafarge and Holcim were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Caroline Copley, Gilles Guillaume, Sophie Sassard and Anjuli Davies; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
* Volcanic enters into option agreement to acquire second gold property in Guinea
* Hitgen and Pfizer enter research collaboration and license agreement to build and screen novel dna-encoded libraries