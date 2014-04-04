Lafarge, Holcim shares rise on report of merger talks

DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 23
PARIS, April 4 Shares in European cement makers Lafarge and Holcim rose on Friday after Bloomberg reported that the companies were in talks to explore a merger, citing people familiar with the matter.
Shares in France's Lafarge were 7.7 percent higher by 1408 GMT, the top gainers on the French blue-chip CAC 40 index . Holcim stock was 4.5 percent higher.
"It's good for the market. Things are boiling up on the M&A front, not only in the telecoms sector but also in the construction sector," said Clairinvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu.
He cautioned that any planned merger between Lafarge and Holcim could face anti-competition issues, but added that the European construction sector needed to consolidate.
"There's overcapacity and they need to consolidate their balance sheets," he added.
Shares in Germany's HeidelbergCement also rose 5 percent following the report, the leading gainers on the DAX top-30 index.
Lafarge and Holcim were not immediately reachable for comment. (Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier, Blaise Robinson and Natalie Huet in Paris, Sudip Kar-Gupta in London, Alice Baghdjian in Zurich; Editing by James Regan)
NEW YORK, April 28 World stock markets dipped on Friday, as U.S. equities retreated after a soft reading on first-quarter economic growth, while the euro strengthened as euro zone inflation rose to hit the European Central Bank's target.
SOCHI, Russia, April 28 McLaren's beleaguered engine partners Honda are talking to several teams about a possible supply for next season, the Japanese manufacturer's Formula One chief Yusuke Hasegawa said on Friday.