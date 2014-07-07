版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 7日 星期一

Lafarge, Holcim lay out divestment plans needed for merger

PARIS, July 7 Cement makers Lafarge and Holcim on Monday announced asset sales they are proposing to competition regulators as part of their merger plan, including all of Holcim's French activities and Lafarge's German ones.

Other divestments will be made in Austria, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, Britain, Canada, the Philippines, Mauritius and Brazil.

The companies, which unveiled their plan to merge in April, confirmed that the deal was still expected to close in the first half of 2015. (Reporting by Leila Abboud)
