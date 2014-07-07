Lafarge, Holcim say asset disposals to affect 10,000 workers

PARIS, July 7 Cement makers Lafarge and Holcim said on Monday that the asset disposals so far proposed as part of their planned merger would affect some 10,000 workers out of the combined groups' 130,000.

The two companies earlier proposed a series of asset sales across Europe, including all of Holcim's French activities and Lafarge's German and Romanian ones, as they seek approval from regulators for their merger. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Brian Love)