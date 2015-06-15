版本:
2015年 6月 15日

Lafarge to pay 270 mln euros for India buyout

PARIS, June 15 French cement maker Lafarge will pay Baring Private Equity 270 million euros ($304 million) to acquire the fund's 14 percent stake in Lafarge India, the company said on Monday.

The buyout deal, which will return the Indian subsidiary to 100-percent ownership, is conditional upon completion of Lafarge's merger with rival cement maker Holcim, the company said. ($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Andrew Callus)

