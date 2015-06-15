Lafarge to pay 270 mln euros for India buyout

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
PARIS, June 15 French cement maker Lafarge will pay Baring Private Equity 270 million euros ($304 million) to acquire the fund's 14 percent stake in Lafarge India, the company said on Monday.
The buyout deal, which will return the Indian subsidiary to 100-percent ownership, is conditional upon completion of Lafarge's merger with rival cement maker Holcim, the company said. ($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Andrew Callus)
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.