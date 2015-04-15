Eurocement proposes boss Galchev for seat on LafargeHolcim board

ZURICH, April 15 Holcim's
second-largest shareholder Eurocement said on Wednesday it is
nominating its owner Filaret Galchev for a position on the board
of a planned tie-up between the Swiss cement maker and France's
Lafarge.
The proposal of Galchev in an emailed statement may signal
that Eurocement, which holds a 10.8 percent stake in Holcim,
will support the merger with Lafarge at next month's shareholder
vote.
Zurich-based Holcim needs the backing of two thirds of its
shareholders at the meeting on May 8 to approve a capital
increase to fund the deal.
Galchev's name was not on a list of candidates for the
post-merger board released on Tuesday, but Holcim's chairman
said last month the firm was open to giving the Russian
businessman a seat.
At that time, a Eurocement source told Reuters a seat on the
board would be of interest but that Galchev was still seeking
further improvement to the deal's exchange ratio of nine Holcim
shares for 10 Lafarge shares.
(Reporting by Oliver Hirt, writing by Alice Baghdjian, editing
by William Hardy)