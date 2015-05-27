Lafarge, Holcim finalise members of future executive panel

PARIS May 27 Swiss cement maker Holcim and French merger partner Lafarge said on Wednesday they had finalised the make-up of the future 10-member executive committee of the combined LafargeHolcim.

The companies confirmed that Holcim Chief Financial Officer Thomas Aebischer would be in charge of finance for the group.

Lafarge Morocco head Saad Sebbar will lead the Middle East and Africa region, while Lafarge France head Pascal Casanova will be in charge of Latin America, the companies said in a joint statement.

The appointments mean each company will have five executives on the combined committee, to be led by Lafarge's Eric Olsen as chief executive. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)