Holcim-Lafarge unions seek guarantees binding for asset buyers

PARIS, July 10 Unions representing thousands of
European workers affected by the sale of assets proposed by
merging cement groups Lafarge and Holcim
have asked the pair for specific employment guarantees that
would be binding for the buyers.
In a draft statement seen by Reuters, the European
Federation of Building and Woodworkers said the works councils
of the two companies had been promised working conditions would
be a factor determining the choice of buyer, but that no precise
set of conditions had been provided.
"The works councils are saying there should be guarantees
that no job should be threatened by these divestments," the
statement said.
"They are also asking that existing collective bargaining
guarantees should be maintained and that high quality dialogue
on working conditions be kept in place for those activities that
are sold."
Earlier this week, the companies listed 5 billion euros
($6.8 billion) worth of assets they would sell in Europe and
elsewhere in their efforts to get regulatory approval for the
deal to create to the world's biggest cement maker.
The companies said they would seek buyers for operations in
Austria, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, Britain, Canada, the
Philippines, Mauritius and Brazil, a series of sell-offs that
would affect some 10,000 workers out of their global total of
130,000 and account for around 3.5 billion euros of sales.
Competition regulators in some fifteen countries, as well as
the European Commission, are expected to take a hard look at the
deal, which brings together the world's top two cement makers
with a combined stock market value of more than $55 billion.
Europe's top competition regulator, Joaquin Almunia, has
said the merger would be subject to an in-depth review, known as
a "phase 2" examination.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Andrew Callus;
Editing by Ingrid Melander)