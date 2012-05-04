UPDATE 2-Lafarge sees higher pricing in 2012

* Q1 EBITDA up 8 pct at 516 mln eur
* Q1 sales up 5 pct to 3.35 bln eur
* Q1 net loss widened to 44 mln eur, hit by restructuring
* Sees cement market up 1-4 pct in 2012
* Sees higher pricing for 2012
By Elena Berton
PARIS, May 4 Lafarge said it expected
to hike prices further in 2012 after sales and operating profits
rose in the first quarter, lifted by price increases and
stronger demand for cement in emerging markets.
Like its smaller peers, the world's largest cement maker has
been passing on to customers the higher costs of
energy-intensive cement manufacture. It aims to charge higher
prices in 2012, but sees cost inflation rising at a slower rate
than in 2011.
"The success of price increases at the start of the year is
supportive of our positive price outlook for the full year,"
Chief Financial Officer Jean-Jacques Gauthier told analysts.
Lafarge has predicted that energy costs would increase 7
percent this year, adding an extra euro to the cost of producing
each tonne of cement.
The manufacture of cement, the most heavily used substance
on earth, requires considerable amounts of fuel such as coal and
natural gas, as well as electricity, as its ingredients have to
be crushed and burned.
Lafarge's German peer HeidelbergCement and
Mexico's Cemex have also opted to charge customers higher prices
to offset rising costs.
At the same time, the company is forecasting higher demand
for cement, with emerging markets the main driver for growth.
"Overall the group continues to see cement demand moving
higher and maintains its estimated market growth of between 1 to
4 percent in 2012 versus 2011," Lafarge said in a statement.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
in the three months to March 31 rose 8 percent to 516 million
euros ($678.67 million), while sales increased 5 percent to 3.35
billion euros, slightly beating an average of 3.34 billion from
a Reuters poll of eight analysts.
But net losses widened to 44 million euros from 29 million
in the same quarter a year earlier due to restructuring charges
as the company continued to slash costs as part of a 500 million
euro savings plan.
"Margins improved year-on-year and the headline (EBITDA)
beat will be positively received, we believe, especially given
recent pressure on the shares," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a
note to investors.
Shares in Lafarge, which have lost around 7 percent of their
value in the last month, were the third-best performers on the
CAC 40 index at 0926 GMT, trading 2.9 percent higher at
30.84 euros, while the index was down 0.9 percent.
DEBT SHRINKS
Net debt decreased by 13 percent to 12.36 billion at the end
of the quarter, compared with the same period in 2011, but rose
slightly from December due to seasonal working capital changes.
Lafarge has been selling non-core assets - among them the
European and South American gypsum assets - and refocusing on
its core cement and concrete business after losing its
investment grade last year.
The French company became heavily indebted after paying 10.2
billion for Orascom Cement, the largest cement maker in the
Middle East, in 2007.
It pledged in February to cut its 12 billion euro debt pile
further this year with asset disposals worth more than 1 billion
euros, capital expenditure cuts and cost savings of at least 400
million in 2012.
Lafarge will also have to sell a number of assets to win
British clearance for a tie-up of its building materials
business with miner Anglo American.