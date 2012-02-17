Lafarge FY profit down 28 pct, to continue to cut debt

PARIS Feb 17 Lafarge, the world's largest cement maker, on Friday reported a 28 percent slide in 2011 net profit, hit by write-offs, and said it will continue to reduce its debt in 2012.

Net profit declined to 593 million euros ($773.39 million), reflecting a non-cash goodwill write-off of 285 million, mainly in Greece, while sales rose 3 percent to 15.28 billion.

In the three months to December 2011, sales rose 5 percent to 3.8 billion.

Analysts, on average, had a consensus of 688.47 million for net profit and 15.17 billion for sales, according to a Reuters poll of 20 analysts.