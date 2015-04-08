Lafarge to propose insider Olsen as CEO after Holcim deal-Le Monde

BRIEF-TLG Immobilien expects 5 mln synergies from WCM deal
* Says expects synergy potential of eur 5 million p.a. on fully phased-in basis from WCM deal
PARIS, April 8 French cement maker Lafarge will put forward one of its top executives, Eric Olsen, as the chief executive of the combined group after its merger with Swiss peer Holcim, according to Le Monde newspaper.
The boards of Lafarge and Holcim could meet as early as Wednesday afternoon to consider Olsen's candidacy, Le Monde said. The Swiss side will also have to approve Olsen's appointment, the paper said.
May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, May 10 Makan Delrahim, who was chosen by President Donald Trump to be the top U.S. antitrust regulator, said on Wednesday that he would maintain independence from the White House in enforcing antitrust law.