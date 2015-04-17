Lafarge, Holcim detail U.S. disposals ahead of merger

BRIEF-TransCanada says Keystone XL cost likely unchanged, maybe lower
* CEO Girling says U.S. potential lowering of corporate taxes may free up cash so company can pursue new projects
PARIS, April 17 Lafarge and Holcim gave details on Friday of asset disposals in the United States that they propose as part of their planned merger, due to close in July.
Lafarge said in a joint statement that it would sell its Davenport cement plant in Iowa and seven terminals along the Mississippi River to Summit Materials for $450 million in cash plus Summit's Bettendorf, Iowa cement terminal.
Holcim would dispose of three terminals in Michigan and Illinois, as well as slag grinding stations in Illinois and New Jersey, the companies said. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.25 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
TORONTO, May 5 Unionized workers at ArcelorMittal's Mont-Wright iron ore mine in northern Quebec gave the steelmaker, the world's largest, a 72-hour strike notice after rejecting the company's contract offer, the United Steelworkers union said on Friday.