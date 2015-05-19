Lafarge says plans 380 job cuts ahead of merger with Holcim

PARIS May 19 French cement company Lafarge
said in a statement that a planned reorganisation of
central functions ahead of its merger with Swiss peer Holcim
will result in some 380 net job losses, of which 166
will be in France.
The firm said it will negotiate social support measures with
employee representatives, which will mostly consist of solutions
based on internal mobility, early retirement and (in France)
voluntary departures.
Lafarge and Holcim have agreed to merge to create the
world's biggest cement maker.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by David Clarke)