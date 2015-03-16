版本:
France wants Holcim-Lafarge decision-making in France-govt source

PARIS, March 16 France's government is closely watching negotiations between Switzerland's Holcim and France's Lafarge and wants any merged construction group to retain a solid presence in France, a government source told Reuters on Monday.

"The government is keeping a close watch on this matter and making sure that the deal maintains a solid base and decision-making centres in France," the source said.

"The deal is one of a merger of equals." (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; editing by James Regan)
