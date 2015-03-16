France wants Holcim-Lafarge decision-making in France-govt source

UPDATE 2-Generali looking to expand in asset management to lift profits
* Q1 net profit falls 9 pct, EBIT up 4.2 pct (Adds manager comments, shares, detail)
PARIS, March 16 France's government is closely watching negotiations between Switzerland's Holcim and France's Lafarge and wants any merged construction group to retain a solid presence in France, a government source told Reuters on Monday.
"The government is keeping a close watch on this matter and making sure that the deal maintains a solid base and decision-making centres in France," the source said.
"The deal is one of a merger of equals." (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; editing by James Regan)
SAO PAULO, May 11 TPI Triunfo Participações & Investimentos SA and its creditors are discussing a restructuring plan allowing the indebted Brazilian infrastructure company to retain cash from potential asset sales while it downsizes further, three people familiar with the situation said.
* ECJ adviser says Uber not merely digital intermediary (Adds comments from Advocate General Maciej Szpunar)