CORRECTED-Russia's Galchev rejects terms of Holcim/Lafarge merger - newspaper

ZURICH, March 29 Russian businessman Filaret
Galchev, who owns a 10.8 percent stake in Switzerland's Holcim
via Eurocement Holding AG, has rejected merger terms
between France's Lafarge and Holcim, a Swiss newspaper
reported on Sunday.
Galchev, Holcim's second-largest shareholder, views the
terms as "not satisfactory and half-baked", the Sonntagszeitung
reported, citing an unnamed source described as a Galchev
confidant.
Holcim and Lafarge have agreed a new share-swap ratio that
was more advantageous to Holcim investors and also decided that
Lafarge boss Bruno Lafont would no longer become chief executive
of what would become the world's largest cement firm with annual
sales of more than 30 billion euros. However, an alternative has
yet to be named.
But Galchev believes the new ratio still fails to compensate
Holcim shareholders adequately, and that a decision needs to be
made about who will lead any combined firm, the paper wrote.
Separately on Friday, another major Holcim shareholder
expressed similar concerns, saying he needed to know who would
lead the enlarged group before he can decide whether to back the
deal.
