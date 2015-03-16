Top-ten Holcim shareholder says merger with Lafarge may collapse

UPDATE 2-Generali looking to expand in asset management to lift profits
* Q1 net profit falls 9 pct, EBIT up 4.2 pct (Adds manager comments, shares, detail)
ZURICH, March 16 A top-10 shareholder in Holcim said on Monday a planned merger with French rival Lafarge could collapse if deal terms are not renegotiated in the Swiss cement maker's favour.
The shareholder, who declined to be named, said Zurich-based Holcim will seek stronger representation on the combined company's board, which had originally been set at seven representatives from both firms.
(Reporting by Oliver Hirt.; Writing by Katharina Bart)
* Q1 net profit falls 9 pct, EBIT up 4.2 pct (Adds manager comments, shares, detail)
SAO PAULO, May 11 TPI Triunfo Participações & Investimentos SA and its creditors are discussing a restructuring plan allowing the indebted Brazilian infrastructure company to retain cash from potential asset sales while it downsizes further, three people familiar with the situation said.
* ECJ adviser says Uber not merely digital intermediary (Adds comments from Advocate General Maciej Szpunar)