瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 16日 星期一 18:51 BJT

Top-ten Holcim shareholder says merger with Lafarge may collapse

ZURICH, March 16 A top-10 shareholder in Holcim said on Monday a planned merger with French rival Lafarge could collapse if deal terms are not renegotiated in the Swiss cement maker's favour.

The shareholder, who declined to be named, said Zurich-based Holcim will seek stronger representation on the combined company's board, which had originally been set at seven representatives from both firms.

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt.; Writing by Katharina Bart)
