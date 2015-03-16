Top-ten Holcim shareholder says merger with Lafarge may collapse

ZURICH, March 16 A top-10 shareholder in Holcim said on Monday a planned merger with French rival Lafarge could collapse if deal terms are not renegotiated in the Swiss cement maker's favour.

The shareholder, who declined to be named, said Zurich-based Holcim will seek stronger representation on the combined company's board, which had originally been set at seven representatives from both firms.

