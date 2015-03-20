Holcim, Lafarge agree new terms for merger deal

FRANKFURT, March 20 Holcim Ltd and
Lafarge SA have agreed to new terms over their planned
multi-billion-euro merger, which would create the world's
biggest cement firm, including agreeing to a new share-swap
ratio for the deal.
They agreed to a ratio of 9 Holcim shares for 10 Lafarge
shares, Holcim said on Friday.
It said the appointment of a new chief executive for the
combined group would be communicated in due course, at the
latest upon filing of the public offer to the Lafarge
shareholders.
Holcim also said that certain key shareholders of both
companies had confirmed their support for the revised merger
terms, without naming those shareholders.
