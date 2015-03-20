版本:
Holcim, Lafarge agree new terms for merger deal

FRANKFURT, March 20 Holcim Ltd and Lafarge SA have agreed to new terms over their planned multi-billion-euro merger, which would create the world's biggest cement firm, including agreeing to a new share-swap ratio for the deal.

They agreed to a ratio of 9 Holcim shares for 10 Lafarge shares, Holcim said on Friday.

It said the appointment of a new chief executive for the combined group would be communicated in due course, at the latest upon filing of the public offer to the Lafarge shareholders.

Holcim also said that certain key shareholders of both companies had confirmed their support for the revised merger terms, without naming those shareholders. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
