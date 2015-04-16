Holcim says Eurocement proposal too late for inclusion at meeting

ZURICH, April 16 Holcim said a proposal from its second biggest shareholder for a seat on the board of the company formed by a merger with France's Lafarge had come too late to be considered at a shareholder meeting next month.

The Swiss cement maker's second-largest investor Eurocement said on Wednesday it was nominating its owner, Filaret Galchev, for a position on the board of a planned tie-up between Holcim and rival Lafarge.

But Holcim said in a statement on Thursday this came too late to be considered by Holcim's board for inclusion into the agenda of its extraordinary general meeting on May 8. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)