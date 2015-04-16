版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 16日 星期四 22:34 BJT

Holcim says Eurocement proposal too late for inclusion at meeting

ZURICH, April 16 Holcim said a proposal from its second biggest shareholder for a seat on the board of the company formed by a merger with France's Lafarge had come too late to be considered at a shareholder meeting next month.

The Swiss cement maker's second-largest investor Eurocement said on Wednesday it was nominating its owner, Filaret Galchev, for a position on the board of a planned tie-up between Holcim and rival Lafarge.

But Holcim said in a statement on Thursday this came too late to be considered by Holcim's board for inclusion into the agenda of its extraordinary general meeting on May 8. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐