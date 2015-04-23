Shareholder advisor Ethos rejects Holcim, Lafarge merger

ZURICH, April 23 Swiss shareholder advisory
group Ethos recommended on Thursday rejecting the merger of
cement maker Holcim with France's Lafarge
because it believes the Swiss group is better off on its own.
Zurich-based Holcim needs the support of two-thirds of
investors at a shareholder meeting on May 8 in order to approve
raising funds to pay for the $40 billion tie-up.
"Ethos is of the opinion that Holcim on a stand-alone basis
is better placed to create long-term value than the new entity,"
the group, which represents around 200 pension funds, said in a
statement on its website.
The Geneva-based firm said the merger would also have an
unfavourable effect on corporate governance, with two
co-chairmen and fewer than half the board members being
independent.
