Holcim shareholder Harris says has voted for Lafarge tie-up

ZURICH May 4 The third-largest shareholder in Holcim said on Monday it has backed the Swiss cement maker's merger with French rival Lafarge.

"Harris has voted in favour of the merger," a spokeswoman for U.S.-based fund manager Harris Associates said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Two-thirds of investors in the Swiss company need to back the merger at a Holcim shareholder meeting this week for the deal to proceed.

Harris had held back from supporting the deal, set to be voted on by investors at a May 8 meeting, until a decision was reached on who would lead the company. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt, Writing by Katharina Bart)