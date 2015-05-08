Holcim shareholders back cap hike, paving way Lafarge merger

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
ZURICH May 8 Holcim investors backed a capital increase in a vote on Friday, paving the way for the Swiss cement maker's planned $40 billion merger with France's Lafarge.
More than 93 percent of those present at the extraordinary general meeting voted to approve a capital increase to fund the Lafarge tie-up, clear of the required two-thirds majority.
Securing shareholder backing was one of the last major hurdles for the merger, which was first announced in April last year and had come close to collapse.
(Reporting by Oliver Hirt; Writing by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.