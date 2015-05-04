版本:
Cement makers Holcim and Lafarge win U.S. antitrust approval to merge

WASHINGTON May 4 Holcim Ltd, a Swiss company, and Lafarge S.A., which is based in Paris, on Monday won U.S. antitrust approval to merge after they agreed to divest assets, the Federal Trade Commission.

The companies agreed to divest plants, terminals and a quarry to gain approval of their $25 billion deal, the FTC said. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler)
