Cement makers Holcim and Lafarge win U.S. antitrust approval to merge

Toshiba tells Western Digital not to interfere with chip unit sale
TOKYO, May 9 Toshiba Corp has told its memory chip partner Western Digital Corp not to interfere with the sale of the Japanese company's prized chip unit.
WASHINGTON May 4 Holcim Ltd, a Swiss company, and Lafarge S.A., which is based in Paris, on Monday won U.S. antitrust approval to merge after they agreed to divest assets, the Federal Trade Commission.
The companies agreed to divest plants, terminals and a quarry to gain approval of their $25 billion deal, the FTC said. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Ag Growth announces first quarter 2017 results; declares dividends
DUBAI, May 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.