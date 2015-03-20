Lafarge, Holcim to name Lafont as co-chairman of merged company -WSJ

March 20 Lafarge SA and Holcim Ltd
have agreed to name Lafarge Chief Executive Officer
Bruno Lafont the co-chairman of the proposed combined company,
the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people
familiar with the matter.
The companies have agreed to new terms over the $44 billion
merger deal that would create the world's biggest cement firm,
including agreeing to a new share-swap ratio for the deal, the
Journal said.(on.wsj.com/1C2hD6a)
Lafont, who was proposed to be chief executive of the new
company, became unacceptable for Holcim over concerns about his
management style and financial track record, Reuters reported on
Thursday citing sources.
In March, Reuters reported that Lafont could be named
co-chairman of the future company, alongside Wolfgang Reitzle,
the current chairman of Holcim.
Representatives of Lafarge and Holcim were not
immediately available for comment outside regular business
hours.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)