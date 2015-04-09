Lafarge-Holcim integration to take 12-18 mths - Olsen

PARIS, April 9 Lafarge and Holcim would need between 12 and 18 months to complete the integration of the two cement groups following the closure of their merger deal, the future head of the combined company Eric Olsen said on Thursday.

Lafarge Chief Executive Bruno Lafont added that the companies still expected to finalise the transaction in July, likely on July 15. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, writing by James Regan; Editing by Astrid Wendlandt)