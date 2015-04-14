UPDATE 1-Holcim and Lafarge name post-merger board candidates

(Adds detail, background)
By Joshua Franklin
ZURICH, April 14 Holcim and Lafarge
outlined an even split of seats on the two cement
groups' post-merger board, but there was no place for Holcim
investor Filaret Galchev, who has yet to announce his support
for the proposed $40 billion deal.
The inclusion of Galchev or one of his associates could have
been a sign that Holcim's second-largest shareholder -- with a
10.8 percent stake via Eurocement Holding -- will back the
merger with France's Lafarge at next month's shareholder vote.
Swiss group Holcim needs the backing of two thirds of its
shareholders at the meeting on May 8 to approve a capital
increase to fund the deal.
"Eurocement's chairman, Filaret Galchev, is not part of the
foreseen board, which would have reduced the risk of his voting
against the merger," Vontobel analyst Christian Arnold wrote in
a note. Arnold has a "buy" rating on Holcim's stock.
Eurocement did not respond immediately to a request for
comment.
Holcim's chairman said last month that the company was open
to giving Galchev a seat on the combined board but his name was
not on Tuesday's list of candidates.
A Eurocement source told Reuters at the time that a seat on
the board would be of interest but that Galchev is still seeking
further improvement to the deal's exchange ratio of nine Holcim
shares for 10 Lafarge shares.
The designated board of directors will consist of 14 members
to be elected at Holcim's extraordinary general meeting on May
8. Each company will receive seven seats, with Holcim Chairman
Wolfgang Reitzle and Lafarge Chief Executive Bruno Lafont
proposed as co-chairmen of the merged company.
Current Holcim board member Thomas Schmidheiny, the
company's biggest shareholder with a stake of about 20 percent,
is also among the candidates for a seat on the new board.
Lafarge and Holcim last week picked Lafarge insider Eric
Olsen as chief executive of the combined company. The CEO role
was a major sticking point when the tie-up came close to
collapse last month.
