UPDATE 1-Holcim's top investor sees Lafarge-Holcim share hitting 100 Sfr -Bilanz

(Adds Holcim comment, shares)
ZURICH, June 12 The share price of the merged
Lafarge-Holcim should quickly rise to around 100 Swiss francs,
Holcim's largest shareholder Thomas Schmidheiny told a
Swiss magazine in an interview published on Friday.
"At LafargeHolcim the capital allocation will change. The
processes are becoming more efficient," Schmidheiny is quoted as
telling Bilanz. "If I make a rough guess, we should achieve a
share price of around 100 francs relatively quickly."
Shares in Swiss firm Holcim traded 0.4 percent lower at
71.30 francs at 0747 GMT, lagging a broadly unchanged wider
European sector.
France's Lafarge and Holcim plan to create the world's
biggest cement maker with $44 billion in annual sales.
Schmidheiny is also quoted as saying he views earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)
of 7-8 billion Swiss francs ($7.50-$8.57 billion) as "very
realistic".
When the two companies announced plans to merge in April
2014, they said their combined operations had sales of 39
billion Swiss francs ($41.8 billion) and EBITDA of 8 billion
francs.
A spokesman for Schmidheiny, who holds 20.11 percent of
Holcim shares according to the company's website, confirmed the
remarks.
A Holcim spokesman welcomed Schmidheiny's continued support
for the merger.
($1 = 0.9334 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Jason Neely)