Holcim looked at HeidelbergCement before Lafarge deal -newspaper

ZURICH, April 5 Holcim looked at
buying Germany's HeidelbergCement towards the end of
2013 before agreeing to merge with France's Lafarge, a
Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday, citing two sources.
Then-Holcim chairman Rolf Soiron spoke with
HeidelbergCement's biggest shareholder, Ludwig Merckle, who owns
around 25 percent of HeidelbergCement shares through the
family-run Spohn Cement, the SonntagsZeitung newspaper reported.
"Right before the talks with Lafarge, Soiron discussed a
merger with Heidelberg," the Swiss newspaper quoted one of the
sources as saying.
"Heidelberg declined it, though, because a merger among
equals was not possible."
A spokesman for Zurich-based Holcim declined to comment on
the report. A spokesman for HeidelbergCement was not immediately
available for comment.
The tie-up between Holcim and Lafarge was announced in April
2014.
Since then, the deal to create the world's biggest cement
business has been thrown into doubt after Holcim shareholders
raised objections to terms of the deal including the choice of
chief executive.
Holcim and Lafarge have now agreed a new share-swap ratio
that is more advantageous to Holcim investors but some
investors, including Holcim's second-biggest shareholder, are
still calling for improved terms.
It is also not yet known who will lead the merged company
after it was agreed that Lafarge boss Bruno Lafont would no
longer become chief executive of the combined company.
Holcim investors against the deal have set up a website
laying out their arguments.
Holcim shareholders will vote on the deal at a meeting on
May 8.
