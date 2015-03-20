Lafarge-Holcim new CEO won't be on board - Lafont tells Le Figaro

PARIS, March 20 Lafarge boss Bruno Lafont told Le Figaro newspaper that the chief executive of the merged group with Switzerland's Holcim would not be on the board of what would be the world's biggest cement company.

Holcim and Lafarge earlier agreed new terms for their merger, giving unhappy shareholders in the Swiss firm a better deal and removing Lafont from the proposed CEO post into a role as co-chairman.

Lafont told the French daily the revised deal aimed at saving the merger plan from collapse was "still a merger of equals".

"It is my task to present the best candidate for the job to the Lafarge board," Lafont told Le Figaro when asked about the post of CEO of the combined group. "I would prefer it if it was someone from Lafarge."

He added: "As for the definition of the role, one aspect has changed: the CEO will not be a member of the board."

A spokeswoman for Lafarge confirmed that the combined group's new CEO would not be on the board.

