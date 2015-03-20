Lafarge-Holcim new CEO won't be on board - Lafont tells Le Figaro

PARIS, March 20 Lafarge boss Bruno
Lafont told Le Figaro newspaper that the chief executive of the
merged group with Switzerland's Holcim would not be on
the board of what would be the world's biggest cement company.
Holcim and Lafarge earlier agreed new terms for their
merger, giving unhappy shareholders in the Swiss firm a better
deal and removing Lafont from the proposed CEO post into a role
as co-chairman.
Lafont told the French daily the revised deal aimed at
saving the merger plan from collapse was "still a merger of
equals".
"It is my task to present the best candidate for the job to
the Lafarge board," Lafont told Le Figaro when asked about the
post of CEO of the combined group. "I would prefer it if it was
someone from Lafarge."
He added: "As for the definition of the role, one aspect has
changed: the CEO will not be a member of the board."
A spokeswoman for Lafarge confirmed that the combined
group's new CEO would not be on the board.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)