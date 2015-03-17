Holcim board currently meeting to discuss Lafarge merger-source

BRIEF-Roche holding ag says launches new cobas m 511 analyser
* Says launches new cobas m 511 analyser Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
ZURICH, March 17 The board of Swiss cement maker Holcim is meeting at the moment to discuss its proposed cement industry mega-merger with France's Lafarge , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
Holcim's board is discussing all possibilities related to the merger, the source said, after the Swiss firm called a halt to the deal in its current form on Monday. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt; Writing by Joshua Franklin)
ZURICH, Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in leading the trial said in a statement issued by the Swiss drugmaker on Monday.
* Said on Sunday Partners Group and PSP Investments to acquire Cerba HealthCare, European operator of clinical pathology laboratories, from PAI Partners