Holcim board currently meeting to discuss Lafarge merger-source

ZURICH, March 17 The board of Swiss cement maker Holcim is meeting at the moment to discuss its proposed cement industry mega-merger with France's Lafarge , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Holcim's board is discussing all possibilities related to the merger, the source said, after the Swiss firm called a halt to the deal in its current form on Monday. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt; Writing by Joshua Franklin)