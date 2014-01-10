Lafarge says sells 5 U.S. quarries for $320 mln

PARIS Jan 10 French building materials group Lafarge said on Friday it was selling 5 U.S. aggregates quarries and related assets for $320 million to Bluegrass Materials.

"With these divestments, the (Lafarge) Group has now largely completed its strategy of refocusing on its core markets in the United States," the firm said in a statement, adding that its U.S. operations included 9 cement or grinding plants, cement terminals and related aggregates and concrete businesses.