Lafarge says sells 5 U.S. quarries for $320 mln

BRIEF-Noble Midstream Partners increases quarterly distribution
* Noble Midstream Partners Lp - distribution represents a 4.7% increase over Q4 2016 distribution of $0.3925 per unit
PARIS Jan 10 French building materials group Lafarge said on Friday it was selling 5 U.S. aggregates quarries and related assets for $320 million to Bluegrass Materials.
"With these divestments, the (Lafarge) Group has now largely completed its strategy of refocusing on its core markets in the United States," the firm said in a statement, adding that its U.S. operations included 9 cement or grinding plants, cement terminals and related aggregates and concrete businesses.
* Noble Midstream Partners Lp - distribution represents a 4.7% increase over Q4 2016 distribution of $0.3925 per unit
MEXICO CITY, April 27 A probe by Mexico's antitrust authority into alleged price manipulation in the market for government bonds is "credit negative" for banks, which are the biggest intermediaries of government paper, Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday.
* Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA: Wilhelmsen acquires Drew Marine Technical