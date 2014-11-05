Lafarge keeps 2015 cost-saving goal, Q3 meets expectations

PARIS Nov 5 French cement maker Lafarge
, which is preparing to merge with Swiss-based Holcim
, confirmed its 550 million euro ($690 million) 2015
cost-saving goal on Wednesday as it delivered third-quarter
profits in line with expectations.
The company also reaffirmed its forecast for cement demand
growth of 2 to 5 percent for this year against 2013 as it posted
a 2 percent increase in third-quarter like-for-like sales to
3.636 billion euros, above expectations of 3.6 billion.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) were down 4 percent, or up 2 percent like-for-like, at
887 million euros, against a forecast 888 million.
(1 US dollar = 0.7974 euro)
