Lafarge says maintains 2015 targets

PARIS, April 30 Building materials group Lafarge
maintained its 2015 forecast for global cement demand
growth of between 2 and 5 percent on Thursday, and said its
cost-saving target for the year was on track as it delivered
first-quarter results.
The company also said it still expected to close its planned
merger with Swiss group Holcim in July.
First-quarter current operating income grew 40 percent to
205 million euros ($227.57 million). The company delivered a
group net loss of 96 million euros against a loss of 135 million
a year earlier.
It said the loss, reflecting the seasonality of the
construction industry, was smaller because of its cost-saving
efforts.
($1 = 0.9008 euros)
