UPDATE 1-Lafarge sees recovery in Europe, sticks to 2014 targets

* Q2 sales 3.37 bln eur, EBITDA 812 mln eur
* Lafarge confirms 2014 targets, says forex hit to lessen
* Says sees signs of recovery in Poland, Britain, Greece
* Says merger with Holcim well on track
By Natalie Huet and Gilles Guillaume
PARIS, July 25 Cement maker Lafarge,
which is preparing to merge with Swiss peer Holcim,
stuck to its full-year targets on Friday and said it was seeing
the first signs of recovery in Europe.
In a statement, the Paris-listed group posted another drop
in quarterly sales and profit, mainly due to adverse exchange
rates and its shrinking scale as it sheds assets to trim debt.
It said its planned tie-up with Holcim was well on track and
that its banks would give detailed information "in the coming
days" to potential buyers regarding the assets it plans to sell
to appease competition regulators' concern over the mega-merger.
Lafarge and Holcim are working on a merger that would create
the world's top cement group with $44 billion in annual sales
and would be the industry's biggest tie-up.
The move would help the pair slash costs, trim debt and
better cope with the rising energy prices and sluggish demand
that have hurt the sector since the 2008 economic crisis. The
pair hope to close the deal by the first half of 2015 and have
kicked off a multi-billion series of asset sales to win approval
from competition regulators.
Lafarge was already on a drive to shed assets to trim debt
after an acquisition spree in the past decade earned it "junk"
credit ratings.
Lafarge aims to bring debt below 9 billion euros this year
and confirmed it expected cement demand to grow between 2 to 5
percent in its main markets.
"The situation in North America is improving, growth
continues in emerging markets, and we see the first signs of
recovery in Europe," Lafarge Chief Executive Bruno Lafont told
reporters on a conference call.
He cited Poland, Britain and Greece as countries showing
improvement. However, the construction sector remains subdued in
France, weighing on aggregates and ready-mix volumes.
Lafarge's earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation
and amortization (EBITDA) fell 2 percent to 812 million euros
($1.09 billion) in the second quarter as sales fell 5 percent to
3.37 billion. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected
quarterly EBITDA of 827 million euros on sales of 3.47 billion.
Lafarge said it expected a smaller impact from adverse
foreign exchange rates on its performance in the second half,
after a 7 percent drag on both sales and EBITDA in the second
quarter.
($1 = 0.7426 Euros)
(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Andrew Callus)