UPDATE 1-Lafarge keeps demand outlook, clears decks for Holcim deal

* Suspends divestments not linked to Holcim merger
* Still sees cement demand growing 2-5 pct this year
* Confirms 550 mln eur cost savings goal for 2015
By Gilles Guillaume
PARIS, Nov 5 French cement maker Lafarge
maintained its forecast for 2 to 5 percent growth in
cement demand this year and cleared the decks for its planned
merger with Swiss-based Holcim by suspending all asset
sales not linked to the deal.
Lafarge also confirmed on Wednesday it aimed for 550 million
euro ($690 million) in cost savings in 2015 as it delivered
third-quarter profits in line with expectations.
By suspending asset sales not linked to the Holcim deal,
Lafarge may miss its target for reducing debt below 9 billion
euros by the end of this year, Chief Executive Bruno Lafont told
reporters on a conference call.
"We will get closer to it in the fourth quarter. It's
possible that we won't quite make it given that we have decided
to pause on those divestments," he said. "It's less important
than getting those asset sales tied to the Holcim merger done."
Lafarge's net debt stood at 10.27 billion euros at
end-September and Lafarge expects a further 900 million euros in
asset sale proceeds to arrive, mostly in the fourth quarter, to
help reach that target. The fourth quarter is also a
traditionally stronger one for cash flow.
The company was already on a drive to cut costs and shed
assets to trim debt after an acquisition spree in the past
decade earned it "junk" credit ratings. The combined
Holcim-Lafarge is expected to have a better debt profile.
The planned Holcim merger would create the world's top
cement group with $44 billion in annual sales, helping to reduce
costs and better cope with the overcapacity and sluggish demand
that have dogged the sector since the 2008 economic crisis.
To steer the deal past competition watchdogs, the pair have
drawn up a list of assets to sell representing about 12 percent
of combined sales. Holcim said they had drawn more than 60 bids.
Lafarge's third quarter sales grew 2 percent on a
like-for-like basis to 3.636 billion euros. Earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 2
percent like-for-like, to 887 million euros.
Net income fell 28 percent, reflecting costs related to the
planned merger and a lower level of divestment receipts compared
to the same period a year ago.
(1 US dollar = 0.7974 euro)
