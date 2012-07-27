Lafarge says Q2 hit by Greek charge, keeps outlook

PARIS, July 27 French cement maker Lafarge
on Friday reported improved sales and operating profit
in the second-quarter, but its net profit took a hit from a 200
million write-down of the value of its Greek assets.
The company also confirmed it continues to see higher cement
demand and reiterated its targets to secure at least 1 billion
euros ($1.23 billion) of divestments this year and cut net debt
to less than 10 billion as soon as possible in 2013.
Excluding charges, net profit was stable at 294 million
euros, but slumped 80 percent to 57 million as the company took
a 200 million euros charge to write down the value of its Greek
assets.
Sales in the quarter rose 5 percent to 4.26 billion.