France's Lafarge to sell six aggregate quarries in US

PARIS Jan 10 Lafarge, the world's largest cement maker, is selling six aggregate quarries in the United States worth $160 million as part of its plan to hive off non-core assets and cut debt.

The quarries are located in Georgia and represent less than 1 percent of Lafarge's sales in North America in 2011, the French company said on Thursday.

Lafarge is in a drive to shed non-core assets to cut its debt to less than 10 billion euros ($13 billion) and slated disposals worth 1 billion euros in 2012.