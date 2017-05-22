版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 22日 星期一 13:22 BJT

LafargeHolcim says hires Sika boss as next CEO

ZURICH May 22 LafargeHolcim said on Monday it has hired Sika boss Jan Jenisch to take over as chief executive at the Swiss-French building materials giant, whose previous CEO quit after the company made payments to extremist groups in Syria.

Jenisch, 50, has been the CEO of adhesives maker Sika since January 2012. Paul Schuler, currently Sika's regional manager Europe Middle East Africa, will replace Jenisch at Sika.

Jenisch's appointment is effective from Oct. 16. (Reporting by John Miller)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐