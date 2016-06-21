LafargeHolcim CEO faces 'day of reckoning' after share slide

| ZURICH, June 21
ZURICH, June 21 Top shareholders in
LafargeHolcim are backing Chief Executive Eric Olsen
despite a share plunge of nearly half since France's Lafarge and
Switzerland's Holcim merged last July to create the world's
biggest cement maker.
The stock has shed around 20 billion Swiss francs ($21
billion), hitting its biggest investors, Swiss billionaire
Thomas Schmidheiny and investment holding Groupe Bruxelles
Lambert (GBL).
Both have defended a merger they helped engineer, arguing
its span across 90 countries will help the company ride out
regional slowdowns while combining their networks will allow it
to return cash to shareholders.
Schmidheiny once predicted the shares, post-merger, would
top 100 francs; they now trade just above 40, off a record low
of 33.29 francs hit in February.
"Despite all the difficulties, I am convinced that Eric
Olsen and his team will reach the ambitious targets,"
Schmidheiny, who holds 11 percent of shares, told Reuters.
GBL managing director Gerard Lamarche said he does not let
share volatility dictate how he manages the nearly 10 percent
LafargeHolcim stake owned by the fund of the billionaire Frere
and Desmarais families. He urges patience.
"It is evident that a merger of that scale is not completed
in one year," Lamarche said.
Convincing sceptics has been difficult, especially with
rivals on the upswing.
As LafargeHolcim posted losses in two consecutive quarters,
blaming tough markets in China, India and Russia, Mexico's Cemex
reported in April a surprise profit and its best
quarterly core profit since 2009.
Germany's Heidelberg upgraded its 2016 outlook to
high single- to double-digit profit growth.
Ireland's CRH in March reported 2015 operating
profit rose by 35 percent as it benefits from assets in North
America that competition regulators forced LafargeHolcim to
unload.
"They had to sell lots of businesses where synergies would
have existed," said David Moss, a BMO Global Asset Management
fund manager. Moss has shunned LafargeHolcim shares.
Olsen, 52, insisted in an interview last week he is on track
to boost underlying 2016 earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation by "at least high single-digit
percentages", despite a 17 percent first-quarter slide.
His goal of 8 billion Swiss francs in operating EBITDA by
2018 -- from 5.7 billion in 2015 -- is also well within reach,
he said.
Phil Roseberg, a Bernstein analyst who once worked for
Lafarge, is dubious, citing his own calculations that
LafargeHolcim must achieve unprecedented rest-of-year
performance to hit its targets. He says the second-quarter
report, due Aug. 5, could be a make-or-break moment for Olsen.
DAY OF RECKONING
"That for me will be the day of reckoning, on 2016 guidance
and therefore on the targets they've been setting for 2018 ...
That will be quite critical," Roseberg said.
"I would expect the board to have to react and do something
quite soon. It's not possible to keep a situation where the
management is in denial, and investors don't see where to set
the baseline."
The union has been bumpy since before LafargeHolcim's share
plunge.
In 2015 Holcim demanded better terms after the companies'
performance diverged, briefly putting the tie-up in doubt. reut.rs/28ItV99
The initial CEO pick, ex-Lafarge head Bruno Lafont, was
relegated to non-executive chairman as Swiss and French sides
squabbled over his leadership style, according to people
familiar with the matter.
Although Olsen had never led a company, his U.S. roots were
seen as balm for Franco-Swiss friction.
But the first chairman, Wolfgang Reitzle, lasted just one
year before being replaced by Beat Hess, once Royal Dutch
Shell's top lawyer.
A former Holcim director, Hess has neither sought strategy
changes nor wavered on targets since taking over in May, Olsen
said. The board is behind him, he said.
While some see his "day of reckoning" approaching, Olsen
said he and Hess would meet soon to focus on the company's
future.
"We'll have dinner together and share our plans for the year
and plans for the next couple of years," he said.
($1 = 0.9596 Swiss francs)
