UPDATE 1-LafargeHolcim aims for merger integration by end 2016

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
ZURICH, July 15 LafargeHolcim plans to complete the integration of Lafarge and Holcim by the end of next year following their merger and confirmed plans to save 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) within three years.
"By the end of 2016 we will have completed the integration," LafargeHolcim Chief Executive Eric Olsen told a news conference in Zurich. "Within 1,000 days we will realise the full synergy potential."
Lafarge and Holcim had previously mentioned the savings target ahead of the merger.
Olsen declined to give specific forecasts ahead of half-year results due on July 29, but said the cement maker had not seen a dramatic change in global cement demand in recent months. ($1 = 0.9068 euros) (Reporting by Oliver Hirt and Joshua Franklin; editing by David Clarke)
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.