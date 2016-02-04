LafargeHolcim considers revised divestment plan in India

Zodiac Aerospace rockets after Safran bid, European shares retreat
ZURICH Feb 4 LafargeHolcim Ltd is reviewing its divestment plan in India after talks with Birla Corporation Limited (BCL) for the sale of the Jojobera and Sonadih cement plants in Eastern India fell through, it said on Thursday.
"LafargeHolcim today announced that it is considering a divestment of its interest in Lafarge India with an annual cement capacity of around 11 million tonnes," it said.
The divestment would require the approval of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) as an alternate remedy for the merger of the group's legacy companies, it said, adding talks with CCI continued. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
* Royal Mail falls after results (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
DAVOS, Jan 19 The British government is supportive of a three-year transition period for the financial sector once Britain leaves the European Union, Barclays Chairman John McFarlane said on Thursday.