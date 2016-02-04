版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 2月 4日 星期四 14:09 BJT

LafargeHolcim considers revised divestment plan in India

ZURICH Feb 4 LafargeHolcim Ltd is reviewing its divestment plan in India after talks with Birla Corporation Limited (BCL) for the sale of the Jojobera and Sonadih cement plants in Eastern India fell through, it said on Thursday.

"LafargeHolcim today announced that it is considering a divestment of its interest in Lafarge India with an annual cement capacity of around 11 million tonnes," it said.

The divestment would require the approval of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) as an alternate remedy for the merger of the group's legacy companies, it said, adding talks with CCI continued. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

