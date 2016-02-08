UPDATE 1-LafargeHolcim receives revised divestment order from India

(Adds quotes, details)
ZURICH Feb 8 LafargeHolcim has
received a revised order from the Competition Commission of
India (CCI) to divest its interest in Lafarge India, including
three cement plants and two grinding stations with total annual
capacity of 11 million tons, it said.
"The proposed transaction is an alternate remedy for the
merger of the group's legacy companies and now forms part of the
company's 3.5 billion Swiss franc ($3.54 billion) divestment
target in 2016," the world's biggest construction materials
group said in a statement.
It said last week it was reviewing its divestment plan in
India after talks with Birla Corporation Limited (BCL)
for the sale of the Jojobera and Sonadih cement plants in
Eastern India fell through.
"We will operate in India through our subsidiaries ACC Ltd
and Ambuja Cements Ltd with a combined cement capacity of around
63 million tonnes and a distribution network that extends across
the entire country," Chief Executive Eric Olsen said.
BCL, whose business interests include jute and cement, has
said it plans to take legal action against the Indian unit of
LafargeHolcim after a pact to buy some of the assets of the
Swiss-French cement giant fell through.
LafargeHolcim cited regulatory issues relating to the
transfer of mining rights needed by the two plants as the reason
why it had to submit an alternate remedy to the CCI to ensure
compliance with an original order it had got in April 2015.
"As a result, LafargeHolcim will now launch a new divestment
process for Lafarge India," it said without elaborating.
($1 = 0.9894 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by David Evans)