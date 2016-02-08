LafargeHolcim gets revised divestment order in India

ZURICH Feb 8 LafargeHolcim has received a revised order from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to divest its interest in Lafarge India, including three cement plants and two grinding stations with total annual capacity of 11 million tons, it said.

"The proposed transaction is an alternate remedy for the merger of the group's legacy companies and now forms part of the company's 3.5 billion Swiss franc ($3.54 billion) divestment target in 2016," the world's biggest construction materials group said.

It said last week it was reviewing its divestment plan in India after talks with Birla Corporation Limited (BCL) for the sale of the Jojobera and Sonadih cement plants in Eastern India fell through. ($1 = 0.9894 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by David Evans)