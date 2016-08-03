LafargeHolcim to sell China cement assets to Huaxin

ZURICH Aug 3 LafargeHolcim Ltd has
agreed to sell to Huaxin
Cement Co Ltd most of the non-listed Chinese cement
assets of Lafarge China Cement Ltd for an estimated 208 million
Swiss francs ($215 million), the Swiss-French cement group said.
"Following our announcement earlier this week to divest our
listed entity Shuangma, this transaction is a further important
step towards streamlining our operations in China," Chief
Executive Eric Olsen said in a statement on Wednesday.
The sale of 13 cement plants and four grinding stations with
an annual cement capacity of 18 million tonnes, which requires
regulatory and other approvals, would reduce net debt by 376
million francs, it added.
($1 = 0.9676 Swiss francs)
