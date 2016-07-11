LafargeHolcim says agrees to sell Lafarge India to Nirma

ZURICH, July 11 LafargeHolcim has agreed
to sell its Lafarge India business to Nirma Ltd for an
enterprise value of around $1.4 billion, the world's biggest
cement maker said on Monday.
"This agreement is an important step in our 3.5 billion
Swiss franc ($3.56 billion) divestment programme," LafargeHolcim
Chief Executive Eric Olsen said in a statement.
"With this deal, two-thirds of the programme has been
secured and the remainder of the program is well on track. We
are confident that we will meet our target by the end of this
year."
The deal, the proceeds of which will be used to pay down
LafargeHolcim's debt, is subject to approval by the Competition
Commission of India.
($1 = 0.9828 Swiss francs)
