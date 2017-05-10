版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 21:32 BJT

LafargeHolcim won't be diluted by African unit's capital hike

ZURICH May 10 Cement group LafargeHolcim will take part in a capital increase by Nigeria-based Lafarge Africa to avoid diluting its nearly 73 percent stake, it said on Wednesday.

Lafarge Africa said this week it wants to raise 140 billion naira ($460 million) in fresh equity and convert some loans into shares as part of a planned rights issue after it reported losses last year.

A company spokesman in Switzerland said the parent's stake was around 72.6 percent, adding "we do not expect to be diluted".

The process will be launched once shareholders have approved the transaction at the annual meeting in June and is expected to be finalised by October at the latest, he added.

The move aimed to reduce dollar-denominated debt exposure and simplify the ownership structure in Nigeria.

($1 = 304.6500 naira) (Reporting by Oliver Hirt, Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐