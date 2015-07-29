UPDATE 3-Weak profit forecasts from merger partners beset LafargeHolcim

* Holcim, Lafarge standalone 2015 results would lag guidance
* LafargeHolcim eyes at least 1.30 Swiss franc div on 2015
results
* Shares fall more than 6 pct
ZURICH/PARIS, July 29 Weak profit forecasts from
Holcim and Lafarge weighed on the newly merged LafargeHolcim
, the world's biggest cement maker, highlighting tough
conditions that have sparked more consolidation across the
sector.
The below-average figures put pressure on LafargeHolcim,
which at the time of the merger said it expected to cut costs by
1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.56 billion) in three years' time,
to speed up its efforts to boost profitability. The new company
said it would cut spending by at least 200 million francs by the
end of the year.
With investment on hold in much of the world due to an
uncertain global economic and political outlook, makers of
building materials are focused on cutting costs and boosting
efficiency.
German group HeidelbergCement agreed on Tuesday to
buy control of Italcementi in a deal that values its
smaller Italian rival at 6.7 billion euros ($7.40 billion).
LafargeHolcim Chief Executive Eric Olsen said the group, the
product of a merger of equals which closed this month, continued
to operate in a "demanding" global market environment that had
affected first-half performance.
"Overall I would say that the environment is certainly less
supportive that what people may have thought earlier this year,"
he told a call with analysts on Wednesday.
A U.S. recovery was well under way, driven by the housing
segment, but Europe remained "soft" despite signs of recovery in
Britain, Spain and Romania, Olsen said.
Other markets varied wildly, with Indonesia and Brazil
slowing, sub-Saharan Africa growing and China seeing sluggish
demand.
"We are not in a strong growth environment going forward
overall," Olsen said.
Markets seized on the last standalone results from
Swiss-based Holcim and France's Lafarge to drive the merged
group's shares down more than 6 percent. They were down 4.2
percent at 66.50 francs in Zurich by 1317 GMT, off a session low
at 64.80.
Holcim, whose underlying operating profit fell in the second
quarter, said it would have expected like-for-like 2015
operating profit adjusted for merger costs to miss by around 10
percent the low end of the 2.7-2.9 billion Swiss franc range.
Lafarge, which said earnings before interest, tax,
deprecation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 2 pct in the quarter
like for like, said it would have expected standalone 2015
EBITDA approximately 4 percent below the low end of the initial
range of 3.0 billion to 3.2 billion euros.
Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said: "The guidance cuts are
rather material to consensus and we expect more weakness today,"
while adding synergies generated from the merger should help
improve results.
Both Holcim and Lafarge expect EBITDA to grow in the second
half of the year, officials told the analyst call.
LafargeHolcim said it aims to pay a dividend of at least
1.30 Swiss francs per share this year, while it expected net
proceeds of around 6 billion francs by the end of the year from
asset sales to bring net debt below 15 billion francs before
fair-value adjustments on Lafarge debt and any squeeze-out of
Lafarge SA.
UBS said the indicated payout was below its estimate of 1.50
francs and said guidance for net debt was worse than expected.
($1 = 0.9059 euros)
($1 = 0.9618 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely and
Louise Heavens)