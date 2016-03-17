LafargeHolcim posts Q4 loss, keeps planned dividend

BRIEF-Galenica: division anticipated to be completed by no later than end of 2017
* Galenica is pressing ahead with the planned division; the focus is on an IPO of the Galenica Santé business unit
ZURICH, March 17 LafargeHolcim, the Swiss-French cement giant in the midst of a post-merger restructuring, posted a surprise fourth-quarter loss of 2.86 billion Swiss francs ($2.93 billion) after booking 3 billion francs in impairment and other charges.
It still maintained its proposal for a 1.50 franc per share dividend announced in November and said it was on track to hit its 2018 financial targets.
Adjusted operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1.40 billion francs in the fourth quarter came in below the 1.45 billion average estimate in a Reuters poll of by analysts.
Quarterly sales of 7.44 billion francs also missed the poll average of 7.51 billion francs.
($1 = 0.9774 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Joshua Franklin)
* FY net revenues of 434.3 million Swiss francs ($431.45 million) slightly below prior year level (-0.5 percent)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Business leaders in Davos, traditionally the high priests of globalisation, are talking up the benefits of local production this week to shield themselves from criticism from incoming U.S. President Donald Trump.