LafargeHolcim Q3 core earnings rise 10.5 pct

ZURICH Nov 4 LafargeHolcim said it
remained on course to achieve its full-year profitability target
as the world's largest cement maker reported a 10.5 percent
increase in core earnings during the third quarter.
The Jona, Switzerland-based company posted adjusted
operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) of 1.685 billion Swiss francs ($1.73
billion), just beating analyst forecasts of 1.67 billion francs
in a Reuters poll.
As a result operating EBITDA adjusted for merger costs on a
like-for-like basis rose by 2 percent in the nine months of the
year. LafargeHolcim said on Friday it would reach its goal of
"at least" a high-single-digit percentage increase in operating
EBITDA for the full year.
($1 = 0.9745 Swiss francs)
