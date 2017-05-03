Lafargeholcim Q1 sales and core profit beat forecasts

ZURICH May 3 LafargeHolcim beat expectations for sales and core profit in the first quarter, it said on Wednesday, a bittersweet performance for the cement and building materials company as it begins a search for a new chief executive.

The world's largest cement maker is looking for a new CEO to replace Eric Olsen, who is quitting in July after the company acknowledged making payments to armed groups to keep its factory running in war-torn Syria.

LafargeHolcim posted adjusted operating profit before interest tax and amortization of 801 million Swiss francs ($808.11 million), beating forecasts of 783 million francs in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.9912 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill)