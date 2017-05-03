LafargeHolcim Chairman recognises shareholder displeasure after discharge vote

ZURICH May 3 LafargeHolcim's board of directors and management received just under 61 percent support from shareholders at the Swiss company's annual general meeting on Wednesday, amid displeasure after the cement maker admitted paying armed groups in war-torn Syria.

Just over 38 percent of shareholders voted against giving discharge to the board of directors and management at the annual general meeting in Zurich.

"This is not a result we can boast of," said chairman Beat Hess. "There were mistakes made in the past, mistakes that are not compatible with a company of our values.

"I understand the displeasure expressed in this result," he said.

