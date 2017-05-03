LafargeHolcim Chairman recognises shareholder displeasure after discharge vote

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
ZURICH May 3 LafargeHolcim's board of directors and management received just under 61 percent support from shareholders at the Swiss company's annual general meeting on Wednesday, amid displeasure after the cement maker admitted paying armed groups in war-torn Syria.
Just over 38 percent of shareholders voted against giving discharge to the board of directors and management at the annual general meeting in Zurich.
"This is not a result we can boast of," said chairman Beat Hess. "There were mistakes made in the past, mistakes that are not compatible with a company of our values.
"I understand the displeasure expressed in this result," he said.
(Reporticng by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and Joshua Franklin)
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 ** LONDON - European Central Bank to publish Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT. NEW YORK - Berenberg European Conference 2017 (Final Day).